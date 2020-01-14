Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank calls off stake sale in Can Fin Homes again

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:23 IST
Canara Bank calls off stake sale in Can Fin Homes again

State-owned Canara Bank has called off the divestment of its stake in housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes, the lender announced on Tuesday. In 2018 too, the bank had forgone the stake sale after receiving lower than expected price quotation.

In September last year, the lender again invited bids to sell 30 per cent stake in Can Fin Homes, but has now backed out without giving reasons for the move. "We hereby inform the stock exchanges that the Bank has decided to call off the divestment process of its entire stake in Can Fin Homes Ltd, which was under progress," Canara Bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

Bids were invited through merchant bankers for sale of 3,99,30,365 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, constituting 29.99 per cent stake in Can Fin Homes. Can Fin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 affordable housing loan centres and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cynthia Nixon to direct lesbian play 'Last Summer At Bluefish Cove'

Actor-activist Cynthia Nixon is heading to Broadway to direct a 40th-anniversary production of the landmark lesbian stage drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. The Sex and The City alum will helm a version of Jane Chambers play billed as the ...

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

Kangaroo Island, Jan 14 AFP Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Parks makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the...

UPDATE 2-Irish PM to call February national election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to hold a parliamentary election in February, the presidents office said. The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said V...

NCW expresses concern over woman selling hair to feed children, urges action

The NCW has expressed concern over a news report that a 31-year-old woman sold her hair to feed her children and requested Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the woman and her kids. It also als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020