Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retailers investing in new technology solutions to succeed with consumers: study

An overwhelming number of retailers are planning to stay competitive in the future by investing in new technology solutions, according to a new study by IT consulting major Wipro prepared in collaboration with US-based magazine Retail Info Systems (RIS).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:56 IST
Retailers investing in new technology solutions to succeed with consumers: study
Nearly 81 pc of retailers say it is important to adopt a smart, store-of-the-future strategy to succeed with today's consumers. Image Credit: ANI

An overwhelming number of retailers are planning to stay competitive in the future by investing in new technology solutions, according to a new study by IT consulting major Wipro prepared in collaboration with US-based magazine Retail Info Systems (RIS). The report titled 'Smart Store Strategies for Digitally Savvy, Time-Crunched Shoppers' is based on a poll conducted with senior executives from national and large regional retail organisations.

It shows how retailers need to combine human and technology best practices to create store-of-the-future strategies. It also highlights technology investments necessary to ensure financial success. The conversation on best practices for technology deployment comes at a crucial time for retailers as brick-and-mortar locations face increasing pressure to compete with consumers' e-commerce options.

"Wipro and RIS found that an overwhelming number of retailers are planning to stay competitive in the future by investing in new technology solutions such as digital signage, new mobile applications, and Al-driven customer service and support for enhanced consumer experiences called store-of-the-future." The study finds that retailers are looking for guidance on improving implementation of strategies and ensuring their investments become profitable.

"Wipro's work with its retail partners to build smart stores-of-the-future is based on the five pillars of seamless experiences, human-centric, intelligence, future-ready, trusted and safe -- the SHIFT principle -- to build innovative solutions," said Deviprasad Rambhatla, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Retail Distribution and Transportation at Wipro Ltd. According to the study, 81 per cent of retailers say it is important to adopt a smart, store-of-the-future strategy to succeed with today's consumers. Nearly 88 per cent also say that store associates play a big role in those strategies.

Most retailers want to improve their methods and best practices as many respondents rated their performance in implementing store-of-the-future strategies as middling, scoring themselves just 5.5 on a scale of 10. Retailers identify three high-level consumer strategies that rise far above the rest: service (88 per cent said yes), convenience (73 per cent) and value (67 per cent).

Retailers believe the most important customer-facing technologies are click and collect (85 per cent), proximity or location engagement in stores (64 per cent), and buy online and return in-store (55 per cent). New shopper-facing technologies retailers plan to invest in include new payment options (62 per cent), interactive digital signage (47 per cent), and click-and-collect (44 per cent).

Advanced back-office technologies are also important. Retailers plan to invest in technologies such as advanced order management (79 per cent), mobile apps for store staff (70 per cent), personalised marketing capabilities (61 per cent), in-store mobile devices (58 per cent), and AI-driven customer service and support (28 per cent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

UP govt identifies 37,000 refugees under CAA in Pilibhit, sends list to MHA

The refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh settled in Uttar Pradeshs Pilibhit have expressed happiness over implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as the district administration on Tuesday said that it has sent a list of 37,000 refu...

Jharkhand: Extortion gang busted, 11 arrested

Latehar Police on Tuesday busted a gang of extortionists which was operating in Palamu and Chatra range in the state and arrested a total of 11 members of the gang. The gang allegedly used to extort money from businessmen and coal traders i...

Irish PM calls national election for Feb. 8

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he would ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament in order to hold a parliamentary election on February 8.I always said that the election should happen at the best time for the country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020