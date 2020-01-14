Honor to strengthen India product portfolio this year with laptops, smart TVs

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei on Tuesday said it is strengthening its portfolio in the country and will bring in products like smart TVs and laptops to Indian consumers by the end of the first quarter. The company, which launched its 9X smartphone along with MagicWatch 2 and Band 5i (wearables) in India on Tuesday, said the country continues to be a key market for the company.

"Indian smartphone market continues to grow and we will bring more and more phones across price points for the consumers here. These will have some features designed specifically for users here. Apart from smartphones, we are also bringing in IoT products," Honor India President Charles Peng said. The core philosophy is to provide customers with the best experience and quality, he added.

"We unveiled the smart TVs in the later part of the year, and we have said we will introduce laptops as well. These products should be available by the end of the first quarter or beginning of next quarter," he said. Peng said the company is also talking to contract manufacturers in the country for local production of smart TVs.

Talking about the 9X smartphone, Peng said the device features the brand's first pop-up selfie camera. With the launch of these new devices (smartphone and wearables), we take a step towards further fortifying our commitment of offering an expanded product portfolio to Indian consumers, he added.

Honor 9X - priced at Rs 13,999 onwards - features 6.59-inch display, 4GB/6GB RAM, triple rear camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP), 16MP AI pop-up front camera and 4,000 mAh battery. Honor MagicWatch 2 wll be priced at Rs 12,999 onwards, whie Band 5i will be available for Rs 1,999.

Honor Sport Pro and Sport Bluetooth Earphones will be brought to the Indian market soon at Rs 3,999 and 1,999, respectively, the company said.

