Shang Palace Pop-up Tours Shangri-La's Resorts in Maldives Muscat and Mauritius

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-01-2020 18:06 IST
  Created: 14-01-2020 18:06 IST
Diners will enjoy elevated Chinese cuisine and traditional favourites as Shangri-La’s signature restaurant visits three iconic resorts

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Shang Palace, the much-loved restaurant for Cantonese, Sichuanese and provincial Chinese delicacies is undoubtedly the jewel in Shangri-La hotels’ dining crown. With over 35 award-winning restaurants worldwide from mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai to Istanbul, Paris and London, Shang Palace is renowned for its delicious fusion of the Far East.

Boasting four one and two Michelin-starred restaurants and six Black Diamond Awards (China’s equivalent to Michelin stars), Shang Palace is debuting the first-ever pop-up blending Asian dining values, gastronomic innovation and celebrated culinary talent.

The pop-up will visit three iconic Shangri-La resorts in the Maldives, Oman and Mauritius in 2020, showcasing traditional recipes as well as a bespoke menu curated by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's Michelin starred Chef Mok. With over 40 years of culinary expertise and having prepared exquisite meals for dignitaries, royals and celebrities around the globe, Chef Mok’s desire and dedication to promoting authentic Chinese fare is unrivalled.

These recipes will be brought to life at each destination by Chef Liu Shengquan. Born in Chongqing, China, Chef Liu Shengquan has over 20 years of experience. Specialising in Sechuan, Cantonese, Hunan and Northeastern Chinese cuisine, he passionately creates new dishes by combining regional Chinese flavours, which makes his cooking exciting, surprising and enriching.

Gastronomes will adore the mouth-watering delights including char siu bun, deep-fried stuffed crab shell and the famous Shang Palace fried rice, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail by Chef Liu Shengquan.

Shang Palace’s exceptional haute cuisine will only be available for a limited time in each location so there’s no better time to start planning that five-star holiday. The tour fittingly debuts at Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year from January 24 - February 8, 2020.

Guests will welcome the Year of the Golden Rat, with a sumptuous Shang Palace feast and festivities on the tropical hideaway, or catch it on its return to the resort for Golden Week during October 1- 7, 2020. With al fresco dining, activities for all the family and the only 9-hole golf course in the Maldives, it’s the perfect Indian Ocean haven.

Next stop is the exhilarating mountain retreat of Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa in Muscat from 7 - 12 April, 2020, where the team will roll out the specially curated menu of Shang Palace favourites. Reimagining Omani elegance and Asian hospitality, guests can soak up the tranquil ambience of the majestic mountain sanctuary surrounded by palms and traditional Dhofari architecture while enjoying Dine by Design concepts and a wealth of exciting experiences.

While Shangri-La’s Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, Mauritius, nestled on the beautiful shores of Trou d’Eau Douce, will host the celebrated pop-up from 24 October - 8 November, 2020. Blessed with six white-sand beaches, a private island retreat, trendy dining options and two golf courses including an 18-hole designed by Bernhard Langer, it’s no surprise it’s become the most exclusive address in Mauritius.

Elevating Asian cuisine onto a world stage while championing regional dishes, the Chinese chefs will be pulling out all the stops to ensure memorable dining moments set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Shangri-La resorts, during this unique tour.

About Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Shangri-La Hotels and Resort, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, currently operates over 80 deluxe hotels and resorts with a room inventory of over 35,000. Renowned for its distinctive Asian hospitality, the Company has properties in Australia, Canada, mainland China, Fiji, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The group’s award-winning Golden Circle loyalty programme extends to all properties of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com.

Image 1: Shangri-La Le Touessrok Resort and Spa Mauritius

Image 2: Shangri-la Villingili Resort Spa Maldives

