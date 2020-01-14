Left Menu
Flipkart opens two warehouses in Haryana, to create over 5,000 local jobs

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it is strengthening its supply chain infrastructure by setting up two warehouses (fulfilment centres or FCs) in Haryana, a move that will create about 5,000 jobs locally. "Spread across 9 lakh square feet, the FCs will help Flipkart significantly scale up its supply chain infrastructure in North India. The FCs will enhance the company's ability to support the delivery and supply chain logistics of a wide selection of large and non-large products (including furniture and large appliances)...," a statement said.

The facilities will also amplify Flipkart's capabilities to cater to more consumers in the country, it added. Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfillment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

With these two FCs, Flipkart now has 12 assets in Haryana, including supply chain infrastructure for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture, taking the total asset capacity in the state to over 20 lakh sq ft. These assets are spread across various regions in the state including Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari and Ballabgarh.

During the last festive season, Flipkart's FCs in Haryana served up to 40 per cent of the total number of orders from across India, the statement noted. "Flipkart's new investment in the state will create over 5,000 jobs, which will also include employment opportunities for women and people with different abilities. The company currently employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain and has created thousands of indirect jobs in the state," it added.

It has also partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation's Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training on nuances of supply chain and delivery to ensure skill development, career progression and growth for its employees. "Today we have one of the strongest supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month and employ more than 120,000 people across the country," Flipkart Senior Vice President Amitesh Jha said.

He added that the addition of these two facilities will further strengthen Flipkart's supply chain and building capabilities to enable a strong ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers and in the process create quality local jobs.

