India-China trade dips by nearly USD 3 bn in 2019

The bilateral trade between India and China declined by about USD three billion last year while India's trade deficit continues to be high amounting to USD 56.77 billion as both countries experienced an economic slowdown. The trade figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on Tuesday projected the total trade in Chinese currency RMB-Yuan terms registered a marginal increase of 1.6 percent year on year but in dollar terms it was down by about USD three billion.

GACC Vice Minister Zou Zhiwu, who released the annual trade figures to the media, said China-India bilateral trade totaled to 639.52 billion yuan (about USD 92.68) which is a 1.6 percent increase year on year. China's exports to India increased by 2.1 percent last year totaling to 515.63 billion yuan while India's imports to China decreased by 0.2 percent totaling to 123.89 billion yuan, he said.

The trade deficit for India in 2019 was USD 391.74 billion yuan, he said. However, in dollar terms the trade has declined. The bilateral trade in 2018 totaled to USD 95.7 billion raising hopes of India-China trade touching the landmark USD 100 billion in 2019. But the total trade amounted to USD 92.68 billion last year about USD three billion less than 2018. The Chinese exports in dollar terms to India last year amounted to USD 74.72 billion compared to USD 76.87 in 2018. India's exports to China amounted to USD 17.95 billion against USD 18.83 billion last year.

In the face of slacking trade, the trade deficit also declined from USD 58.04 in 2018 to USD 56.77 billion. The declining trade was largely attributed to the slowdown of the economies of the two countries.

According to the figures posted on the website of the Indian Embassy here, from January to November 2019 the total trade between the two neighbours in the 11 months last year was declined by 3.72 per cent amounting to USD 84.32 and the trade deficit for the 11 months stood at USD 51.68. Trade deficit has become a major irritant in India-China bilateral relations figuring high in the bilateral discourse. India has been demanding China to open up its IT and pharmaceutical sectors to enable it to increase its exports.

While China continue to promise to address the concerns, the two countries discussed initiatives in this regard at various levels last year. The issue figured in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their 2nd informal summit at Mamallapuram in October last year where the two leaders have agreed to set up new mechanism led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua to discuss trade, investment and services.

The meeting under the new mechanism was expected to held this year. Highlighting India's concerns over the trade deficit, a note posted on the Indian Embassy here said while flourishing trade has brought with it all the advantages, "it has also led to the biggest single trade deficit we are running with any country". "Our trade deficit concerns are two-pronged. One is the actual size of the deficit. Two is the fact that the imbalance has continuously been widening year after year to reach USD 58.04 billion in 2018," it said.

The note also said "growth in bilateral investment has not kept pace with the expansion in trading volumes between the two countries". "While both countries have emerged as top investment destinations for the rest of the world, mutual investment flows are yet to catch up. According to the Ministry of Commerce of China, Chinese investments in India between January-September 2019 were to the tune of USD 0.19 billion and cumulative Chinese investment in India till the end of September 2019 amounted to USD 5.08 billion".

Cumulative Indian investment in China until September 2019 is USD 0.92 billion, it said. "However, these figures do not capture investment routed through third countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. especially in sectors such as start-ups, etc. which has seen significant growth in Chinese investment," it said.

