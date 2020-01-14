Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED detects multiple FEMA violations in Amrapali case; Rs 55 cr laundered abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:49 IST
ED detects multiple FEMA violations in Amrapali case; Rs 55 cr laundered abroad

The ED has detected over half-a-dozen alleged forex law violations by the Amrapali Group and found that homebuyers' funds worth over Rs 55 crore were laundered and sent abroad using shell firms, official sources said on Tuesday. The federal probe agency also wants that JP Morgan, a US-based investment banking firm, embroiled in the case be legally "directed" to remit back funds worth about Rs 140 crore that were "unauthorisedly" sent abroad so that they can be confiscated, they said.

At least seven "serious contraventions" under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and its regulations have been detected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Amrapali Group's two companies -- Amrapali Zodiac Developers Pvt Ltd (AZDPL) and Amrapali Silicon City Pvt Ltd (ASCPL), according to the sources. The alleged forex violations pertain to an unauthorised assured return of Rs 85 crore to the foreign investor under FDI (foreign direct investment), wrong-end use of FDI funds worth Rs 78.5 crore, unauthorised borrowings in the guise of FDI worth Rs 85 crore, wrong transfer of shares by AZDPL by the foreign investor to two Indian companies and illegal remittance by the Indian companies, among others.

The ED also found that the discounted cash flow (DCF) method (of valuing a project, company, or asset) deployed by the promoters of the firm was a "deliberate ploy" to falsely justify premium on re-purchase of shares when it did not exist. It was detected, as per probe records accessed by PTI, that the DCF method was "incorrectly applied" in this case and was "without any basis".

ED's Lucknow Zone Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh had on Monday apprised the Supreme Court about these facts and the progress made in the case. After this, the court asked the agency to ensure that the guilty are brought to book. According to the sources, the ED has recently filed FEMA complaints for adjudication against AZDPL and ASCPL, before the competent authority of the case (a special director of the ED).

Apart from seeking a hefty penalty for the accused, it has sought directions to JP Morgan to remit back funds worth about Rs 140 crore so that they can be "confiscated" under the said law. The probe records also said the Amrapali directors allegedly created shell companies and appointed dummy directors "in collusion" with JP Morgan and took away Rs 55 crore of the homebuyers' money.

The ED now wants to attach these funds under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It has obtained evidences in the case after it recorded statements of various accused, collected bank transaction documents and dossiers of the company and its promoters related to incorporation of the firm, its financial dealings and agreements forged by the Amrapali Group and JP Morgan.

The SC on Monday also allowed the ED to take into custody the now defunct Amrapali Group's CMD Anil Kumar Sharma and two other directors, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar, who are behind bars, for interrogation in connection with the alleged money laundering offences. On July 23 last year, the top court had cracked its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust of homebuyers and ordered cancellation of the Amrapali Group's registration under real estate law RERA.

The court had also ousted the group from its prime properties in the National Capital Region by nixing the land leases. It had ordered a probe by the ED into allegations of money laundering and to look into the charge of FEMA violations by JP Morgan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CM Narayanasamy requests Sitharaman for immediate release of GST compensation amount payable to Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to immediately release the GST compensation amount payable to the union territory.Earlier today, Narayanasamy met also Union...

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

Mumbai ODI: Australia bowl out India for 255

Despite losing a key wicket in the initial overs and facing the tough bowling challenge by the Australian pacers, India managed to score a decent target of 255 runs in the ongoing first ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After bei...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia says no case against PM-in-waiting Anwar over sex assault allegations

Malaysias solicitor general on Tuesday ruled out charges against prime-minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former male aide, saying there was not enough evidence to proceed.The former aide accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020