Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS for Steel appreciates NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable mining

Shri Kulastesaid NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India that has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers.

MoS for Steel appreciates NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable mining
Earlier CMD, NMDC Shri N. Baijendra Kumar apprised the Minister about NMDC’s performance, the progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to enhance production and productivity. Image Credit: Twitter(@fskulaste)

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, Govt. of India visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad today and reviewed its performance. The Minister met CMD, Directors, CVO and Senior Officials of the company.

Shri Kulastesaid NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India that has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC's efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining. He also enquired about the renewal position of Diamond Mining Project, Panna and congratulated NMDC for its CSR initiatives.

Earlier CMD, NMDC Shri N. Baijendra Kumar apprised the Minister about NMDC's performance, the progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to enhance production and productivity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020