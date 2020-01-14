MoS for Steel appreciates NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable mining

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel, Govt. of India visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad today and reviewed its performance. The Minister met CMD, Directors, CVO and Senior Officials of the company.

Shri Kulastesaid NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India that has been the backbone of the steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC's efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining. He also enquired about the renewal position of Diamond Mining Project, Panna and congratulated NMDC for its CSR initiatives.

Earlier CMD, NMDC Shri N. Baijendra Kumar apprised the Minister about NMDC's performance, the progress of ongoing projects and assured that best efforts are put to enhance production and productivity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.