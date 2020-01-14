Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI cuts interest rates on some retail term deposits by 15 bps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:11 IST
SBI cuts interest rates on some retail term deposits by 15 bps

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced interest rates on retail term deposits by 15 basis points on certain tenures, effective January 10. The reduction in interest rates are for long-term fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The lender has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in one-year to 10 year to 6.10 per cent from 6.25 per cent, as per the information on bank's website. For fixed deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.50 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively.

The term deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one-year are fetching an interest rate of 5.80 per cent. The bank offers 50 basis points higher interest rate to senior citizens.

With this reduction, fixed deposits maturing in one-year to 10 years will give interest at the rate of 6.60 per cent to senior citizens. Last month, the bank cut its external benchmark based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points to 7.80 per cent per annum from 8.05 per cent per annum.

With it, the bank's home loan rate also got reduced to 7.90 per cent from 8.15 per cent. SBI had introduced floating rate home loans from July 1, 2019. The lender had adopted repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for MSME, housing and retail loans from October 1, 2019 after RBI mandated banks to link certain category of loans to external benchmark based interest rate.

The bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) eight times in 2019-20 financial year so far. Its one year MCLR currently stands at 7.90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020