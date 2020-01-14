Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thakur meets Australian CEOs delegation; invites investment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:51 IST
Thakur meets Australian CEOs delegation; invites investment

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday met a delegation of business leaders from Australia and invited them to invest in a host of sectors, including tourism and infrastructure.

The delegation of CEOs welcomed the recent economic measures and reforms taken by the government and expressed their interest to further invest in India, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"@ianuragthakur had discussions in areas of sectors such as Tourism, Sports, Energy and Infrastructure, Environment etc," he ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab government to go by will of state Assembly on CAA, NPR

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government will go by the will of the House on the way forward with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR. This was decide...

Dozens arrested over Iran airline downing protests: judiciary

Some 30 people have been arrested in Iran, the judiciary said Tuesday after protests over authorities handling of the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili gave no further details on the ...

Nagpur metro route completed, will be inaugurated by Maha CM soon: Shinde

Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra government Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the work on an 11 km route of Nagpur Metro has been completed and soon it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Nagpur Metros Lokmanya Nagar to ...

UPDATE 1-Judge rules in favor of Trump administration in family separation case

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that the Trump administrations ongoing separations of families at the U.S.-Mexico border based on parents criminal history or health exclusions are being carried out with proper discretion.The ruling, by U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020