Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:30 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's main index ended a choppy Tuesday session with slight gains, as investors looked towards the signing of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal while betting firms lost ground after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble. The FTSE 100 closed 0.1% higher. The FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, driven by a 9.2% jump in miniature wargame maker Games Workshop after reporting record profit and sales.

Ahead of the interim trade deal on Wednesday, a source said China would ramp up purchases of cars, aircraft and energy supplies from the United States. Separately, Washington said Beijing should no longer be designated a currency manipulator. "A little bit of risk-off across the board ... as investors look towards next steps in terms of U.S.-China trade. There's no one catalyst apart from general profit-taking ahead of the start of earnings season in the U.S.," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey was the second-best performer on the FTSE 100, rising 4% after a trading update showed that its order book surged 22% in 2019, aided by the government's Help to Buy scheme. Meanwhile, gambling firms Flutter Entertainment and William Hill gave up 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively, on Britain's new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt.

Other industry players GVC and 888 recouped earlier losses to end marginally higher. Shares of Elementis slid 14.7% to the bottom of the midcaps after the specialty chemicals company warned of a lower 2019 profit. The stock recorded its steepest one-day fall since mid-2015.

Another significant faller was gold miner Centamin, which lost 7% on its worst day since early December after Canadian company Endeavour Mining scrapped plans to take over the London group. AIM-listed online fashion retailer Boohoo advanced 5% to a record high after reporting robust performance in its Christmas trading period and hiking its full-year forecast.

"Boohoo continues to defy the broader gloom on the High Street thanks to its appeal among younger shoppers, its tight marketing and laser focus around celebs and social media," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need of ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

Britain strikes deal to save regional airline Flybe

Flybe shareholders have struck a deal with the British government to keep the regional airline operating, business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Tuesday.Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybes shareholders to keep the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020