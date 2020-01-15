Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Currencies in cautious mood as investors wait for trade deal signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:43 IST
FOREX-Currencies in cautious mood as investors wait for trade deal signing

The safe-haven yen held firm and riskier Asian currencies softened a little on Wednesday, as currency investors awaited the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal with trepidation. The formal agreement is aimed at drawing a line under 18 months of tit-for-tat tariff hikes that have hurt global growth, but it will not end the trade dispute between the world's two largest economy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said existing tariffs on Chinese goods would stay, pending further talks. That pulled China's yuan below Tuesday's six-month peak and lifted the Japanese yen from a seven-month low, as traders reckoned on few further benefits from the agreement.

"The deal is priced in," said National Australia Bank's head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill. "I can't see any reason why the yuan should continue to strengthen, given the limited amount of tariff rollbacks that are contained in this deal." The yuan is the currency most sensitive to Sino-U.S. trade relations, and it retreated 0.2% to 6.8942.

The yen was nearly 0.1% firmer at 109.88. The euro was steady at $1.1132 and the Swiss franc held on to overnight gains to sit at 0.9672 per dollar. The trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars each eased, with the Aussie last 0.1% lower at $0.6898 and the kiwi a fraction weaker at $0.6612. Against a basket of currencies the U.S. dollar held at 97.339.

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to sign the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House at 1630 GMT. Washington has already agreed to suspend tariffs on $160 billion of some Chinese-made electronics, and to halve existing tariffs on $120 billion of other goods to 7.5%.

But it will leave in place 25% tariffs on a vast, $250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers. A source told Reuters that China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years under the deal, although some U.S. trade experts called that unrealistic.

Mnuchin said deal documents will be released on Wednesday, except for confidential annex covering the product and services purchases. Elsewhere the British pound was marginally stronger at $1.3027, ahead of inflation data due at 0930 GMT.

The consensus expectation is for the core annual inflation rateto hold steady at 1.7%. However, several recent hints at rate cuts from Bank of England policymakers have investors on edge that a miss on the downside may strengthen the case for monetary easing. Money markets are now pricing in a 43% chance for a 25 basis point cut in rates at the end of this month.

"If we saw core inflation coming in at say, 1.4%, then I think that would inflame the situation," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. He added that business surveys next week would be even more closely watched. "If they don't show any kind of meaningful rebound, then you're probably going to get a market that's pricing in (the chance of a cut) at north of 50%."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Councils ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Apart from Kohli, there were four other I...

PM hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel who escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. The Chinar Corps, an infantry field form...

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage

Three years ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, then Treasurer, brandished a lump of coal in parliament as a totem of how the ruling conservative coalition planned to keep the lights on and power prices low. Now, with the country...

Bioengineers opening up DNA to delete disease: Study

To access previously inaccessible genes to delete disease, protein editorial assistants are clearing the way for DNA editors like bacterial defence system CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Opening up these ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020