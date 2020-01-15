Ojas Eye Hospital Uses Zeiss Artevo 800 for Fast and Reliable Eye Surgery

- Ojas Eye Hospital, one of the most comprehensive eye care facilities in Mumbai recently acquired Zeiss Artevo 800, for a fast and reliable eye surgery

MUMBAI, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeiss Artevo 8000 is the first and only digital microscope on hand in the market so far. The view is excellent and less taxing compared to optical microscopes. This is the future technology for microscopes and might phase out optical ones. Today, there is no other microscope that possesses similar technology for competition or comparison, so a lot of refinement with the latest choices is expected. This is why Ojas Eye Hospital in Mumbai switched to this kind of technology to further improve their services.The first ever Mumbai's three-dimensional eye surgery and second in the state of Maharashtra was performed on the 11th of January, by Dr. Niteen Dedhia at the renowned Ojas eye hospital, Bandra using state-of-the-art Zeiss Artevo 800, after its installation on 6th January.

With this state-of-the-art tool, even the smallest part of the eye is viewed and magnified stereoscopically on the 55-inch high definition 4K screen, offering greater precision as well as accuracy for most excellent visual outcomes. This modern digital microscope is of extremely high power; therefore, a high-intensity light isn't needed compared to other optical microscopes used by other eye clinics.

Zeiss Artevo 800 is like a pilot in a digital cockpit allowing real-time data in the doctor's view for utmost detail. This state-of-the-art equipment has 3D technology that allows the radiant digital picture to carry out various surgeries, including cataract surgery, retinal surgery, corneal surgery, Glaucoma surgery through special glasses. This device boasts of superb resolution and remarkable depth of field even with the low light intensity that avoids drying up the eye during surgery. This is possible with a 25% higher resolution of the optics and 25% better light transmission. It makes use of a 2 by 3 chip 4K camera that provides a fantastic stereoscopic vision when working deep inside the eye, like in retinal surgeries.

It also enabled cloud connectivity with the Zeiss IOL Master 700 for error fast and error-free lens alignment. It also allows real-time measurement of these pressures during eye surgery. Eye Specialists in Mumbai praised the reliability of this device as it is easy to use compared to the traditional microscope. Also, the incessant strain on the neck and eyes looking into eyepieces is eliminated. With the addition of optical and digital microscopes, this hybrid technology has opened a whole new dimension to ophthalmic surgery. It is the future, and Ojas is proud to be a pioneer in acquiring it.

According to Dr. Dedhia, "The integration of this new equipment helps us to make the process of eye surgery faster and successful. The fact that it is high-tech, we are in the position of providing the best service our patients deserve".

About Ojas Eye Hospital:

Ojas Eye Hospital is composed of well-trained eye surgeons and eye specialists. They make use of state-of-the-art tools as well as specialized eye procedures. They offer a friendly approach that educates, enlighten as well as gives details about the procedure.

