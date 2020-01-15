Alde Medi, leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry is now in Africa

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In this modern age, where everything comes adulterated, medicines are also of no exception. It has become highly difficult to find genuine medicines and treatments for the common man. Alde Medi Impex Ltd. is one of the top pharma companies providing top-notch health care and medication facilities, which makes them unique from the rest. Their medicines are 100 per cent reliable and free from chemical toxins.

Alde Medi is all set to launch its business in the African Continent. With this venture, Alde aims at establishing itself in the booming pharmaceutical market of Africa. Alde is dedicated to improving healthcare at affordable costs. There are plenty of unexplored opportunities along with an increase in clinical trials in the region. With many countries still backward in healthcare, Alde sees enormous options to spread its wings in Africa. Rajesh Rastogi, the founder, started Alde with the retailing of pharma products in 1978. As he saw a continual success, he stepped into wholesale and then later to distributorship of 50 leading companies. With 20 years of experience in pharma supply and distribution, in 1997.

Being in the industry from 1997, Alde Medi Impex Ltd. has made it to the top among the other medical suppliers and manufacturers of India by constant and rigorous efforts in providing trustworthy medicines. The strict adherence to the international rules and regulations in the manufacture and distribution of medical products has given an edge to Alde Medi from the rest of its competitors. In 2013, Manas Rastogi, son of Rajesh Rastogi, joined Alde Medi. Manas is a B.Tech (Biotechnology) graduate and has a Post-graduate degree in MBA (Marketing) from the United Kingdom. The biggest support to Manas has been from his younger brother Mehul Rastogi who handles the production and distribution.

Together they have innovated in expansion strategies and implemented strong human resource planning which has led to a stronger, dedicated and positive attitude within the team, all in all leading to an enormous growth since then. Alde Medi has planned to launch few products in the near future in a joint venture with European manufacturers. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has a wide range of healthcare and medical products such as Antibiotics, NSAIDs, Gastrointestinal, Anthelmintic, Cardiovascular, Diabetic, Nutraceuticals, Anti-diarrheal, and several other categories. Their products undergo quality screening multiple times by highly qualified quality assurance executives; and then, they finally make their way into the market.

Alde Medi strives hard to provide highly effective medicines at competitive costs. They work towards achieving this goal relentlessly. Many testimonials from partners and customers act as proof that they are on the right track. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

