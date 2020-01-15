Left Menu
Côte d'Ivoire ranks second African trading partner of Vietnam

Côte d'Ivoire and Vietnam have already signed the visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ivory Coast is currently ranked the second African trading partner of Vietnam with a volume of trade between the two countries that reached USD 980 million in 2018. The official source in the economic capital said that the amount stands around 490 FCFA.

Côte d'Ivoire and Vietnam have established diplomatic relations since October 6, 1975. Since then, the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries have not stopped developing every day more. "Economically, the volume of trade has grown rapidly since 2015. In 2018, the volume of the two directions reached $ 980 million," the Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Quoc Thuy opined at the ceremony during the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Vietnam in Abidjan.

"Vietnam exported USD 182 million and imported USD 798 million, bringing Côte d'Ivoire to the rank of Vietnam's second African trading partner," Tran Quoc Thuy said, APA News noted. Côte d'Ivoire and Vietnam have already signed the visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports. Both the countries are in the process of finalizing economic agreements that are considered to be the legal basis for developing economic relations over the next few years.

The Secretary General of the Ivorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Daouda Diabaté stressed the inauguration of a consulate in Abidjan will open up new perspectives between the two countries.

