Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman wear Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman wore Harry Winston jewelry set in Platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 12th. Jennifer Lopez

* Wearing almost 100 carats of diamonds set in platinum * Vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings (29.59 carats), set in platinum

* Carpet diamond bracelet (65.80 carats), set in platinum * Lotus cluster diamond ring (1.26 carats), set in platinum

Nicole Kidman * Pink sapphire and diamond loop earrings (4.23 carats), set in platinum

* Secret cluster pink sapphire and diamond bracelet (20.01 carats), set in platinum * River diamond ring (2.58 carats), set in platinum

* Pirouette diamond ring (2.89 carats), set in platinum * Radiant-cut diamond Rock band (6.30 carats), set in platinum

Trend Alert: * Statement earrings set in platinum continue to remain popular on the red carpet, as recently seen on Zoey Deutch and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stands out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

