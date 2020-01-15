Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman wear Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman wore Harry Winston jewelry set in Platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 12th.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:58 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman wear Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman wearing Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 12th.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman wore Harry Winston jewelry set in Platinum to the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 12th. Jennifer Lopez

* Wearing almost 100 carats of diamonds set in platinum * Vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings (29.59 carats), set in platinum

* Carpet diamond bracelet (65.80 carats), set in platinum * Lotus cluster diamond ring (1.26 carats), set in platinum

Nicole Kidman * Pink sapphire and diamond loop earrings (4.23 carats), set in platinum

* Secret cluster pink sapphire and diamond bracelet (20.01 carats), set in platinum * River diamond ring (2.58 carats), set in platinum

* Pirouette diamond ring (2.89 carats), set in platinum * Radiant-cut diamond Rock band (6.30 carats), set in platinum

Trend Alert: * Statement earrings set in platinum continue to remain popular on the red carpet, as recently seen on Zoey Deutch and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stands out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020