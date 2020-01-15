UC Browser has launched UC Drive in India

UC Drive is meant to store pictures, songs, videos and other downloadable content on a mobile phone while browsing without taking additional storage or memory of the mobile device. UC Browser - the third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads globally has announced a revamp in its services in the Indian market. UC Browser has launched its in-app cloud storage space within the UC Browser for Indian users.

It is a completely unique and first launch of UC Browser in the Indian market. UC Browser users can get 20 GB of free online storage where they can store photos, videos, songs and more without spending much mobile data. Also, the users will enjoy unlimited downloading and browsing experience without running out their mobile storage space. As stated, India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser as half of its global installs are from India. It is UC Drive's first launch in the market and the UC Global Business is expecting a good response out of it. In this digital era, almost everyone is shifting to mobile devices and in this situation, UC Drive seems to be the best solution for your downloading needs combating your issues pertaining to storage.

Users are able to save the downloadable content in just one click while browsing on UC Browser and that too without utilizing the storage of the mobile device. This new update is a step forward in UC's commitment to provide better mobile internet services to their billion-plus users and to enhance the growth of the digital market in India. UC Drive is a good competition with Amazon Drive and Google drive that offers free 5 GB and 15 GB online storage. The UC Drive comes with maximum storage with minimal mobile data usage that will be integrated with the browser to allow users to save any online downloadable content in a single click. They also announced a chance of winning various Amazon.in and OYO and GrabOn coupons worth up to 50 million rupees to UC users by experiencing UC Drive from 13th to 19th January 2020.

The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with UC Browser - New Delhi. ANI takes no editorial responsibility for the same. (ANI/UC Browser)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.