Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi rejects Axis Bank's plea in Karvy Stock Broking matter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:55 IST
Sebi rejects Axis Bank's plea in Karvy Stock Broking matter

Markets regulator Sebi has rejected Axis Bank's plea to allow the lender to invoke the pledge on shares in the Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) matter. Axis Bank, later in a statement, said it has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the order passed by Sebi.

"The SAT has today (Wednesday) granted interim relief to Axis Bank by directing status quo to be maintained on the Sebi order till further hearing of the matter," the bank's spokesperson said. The Sebi order comes after the SAT on December 20 asked Sebi to pass an order by January 15, 2020 in the case. The tribunal had modified its earlier directive passed on December 17, wherein it had asked the markets watchdog to pass an order within 15 days in the case.

Axis Bank had moved SAT seeking the shares pledged by KSBL to the lender be unfrozen, so that it can invoke the pledges. The move had come following a Sebi directive to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) in November that prevented Axis Bank from accessing the securities pledged with the lender by KSBL. KSBL owed Rs 81 crore to the bank which was given in the form of overdraft against shares.

As per the data provided by NSE, securities pledged by KSBL in favour of Axis Bank belonged to its fully paid as well as partly or unpaid clients. The value of securities belonging to fully paid client is Rs 171.74 crore and the value of securities of other than fully paid clients is Rs 13.69 crore. Regarding pledging of securities of fully paid clients, Sebi said a stock broker has no authority to pledge the securities of its fully paid clients. If a broker pledges securities of its fully paid clients, it amounts to misappropriation of clients’ securities.

"Even if securities belonging to fully paid clients are pledged by the stock broker, such pledge does not pass any title to the pledgee, as the stock broker in such case himself/itself does not possess any title/right over such securities. Thus, pledge of securities, belonging to fully paid client, is not treated as valid pledge in law," Sebi noted. "Pledging of securities of unpaid clients required taking of 'explicit authorization' by the stock broker from each such client and in respect of each such pledging. The Representor (Axis Bank) has submitted that the PoA (power of attorney) given by the client was sufficient authorization to create such a pledge. However, I do not agree with such interpretation given to the scope of PoA," Sebi Whole Time Member Anant Barua said in an order on Tuesday.

He further said PoA given by the client to the broker can be used for the purpose of pledging in favour of the stock broker, “only” for the purposes of meeting the margin requirements. The bank in its representation to Sebi also said in respect of partly or unpaid clients, KSBL be directed to issue five days notice to the clients or the bank be allowed to issue five days notice to clients to enable the clients redeem the pledged shares by making payment of the corresponding outstanding indebtedness, failing which the lender be permitted to invoke the pledge on shares.

If the bank is able to show proof of authorisation in respect of securities having value of Rs 13.69 crore belong to unpaid clients, such securities can be released to it after following the procedure under supervision of NSE, Axis Bank said in its submission. The regulator has rejected Axis Bank's plea in the matter.

Sebi, through an interim order passed on November 22, barred KSBL from taking new brokerage clients and also prevented it from using the PoAs given by its clients after the brokerage was found to have allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore. Securities held by KSBL were used by the brokerage for borrowing from the lenders courtesy the PoA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Adam Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday. Pelosi said Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from Californ...

Rly withdraws request to UPSC to recruit Gr A officers under various cadres

The Railway Board has withdrawn its request to the Union Public Service Commission UPSC for recruiting Group A officers under various cadres, setting the ball rolling for the merger of eight railway cadres into one service, according to a l...

Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

The year 2020 should be the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Modi made these remarks when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on...

PM should clarify on Zakir Naik's 'offer' claim: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naiks claim that the Centre had offered him safe passage to India in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020