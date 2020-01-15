Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stocks edge higher ahead of China trade deal signing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:57 IST
US stocks edge higher ahead of China trade deal signing

New York, Jan 15 (AFP) Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday ahead of the signing of the US-China trade accord and as markets digested mixed earnings reports. Investors have welcomed the trade deal as a sign of mellowing tensions between the two economic superpowers, but some analysts note investors have largely priced in the positive news, which could limit further gains.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 29,000.03, above its all-time closing high. The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.44, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 9,271.71.

Among individual companies, Goldman Sachs dropped 1.8 per cent as it reported lower fourth-quarter due in part to a one-time charge of USD 1.1 billion for legal costs. The charge comes as Goldman continues to pursue settlement talks with authorities, including the US Justice Department, over the firm's work for 1MDB, the scandal-plagued Malaysian investment fund.

Among other companies reporting results, Bank of American fell 2.4 per cent and UnitedHealth Group gained 1.6 per cent. Target plunged 6.3 per cent as the big-box retailer reported disappointing sales for the critical holiday shopping season.

Target's comparable sales grew just 1.4 per cent in November and December, with weakness in electronics, toys and some other categories weighing on performance. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WFI suspends 8 women grapplers for missing national camp

The Wrestling Federation of India WFI has suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow. WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wresters were suspended because they came to the camp only for tri...

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

The year 2020 should be the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Modi made these remarks when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on...

After Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar takes up 'What is in your Dabba' challenge

After Katrina Kaif, actor Bhumi Pednekar also took up the trending What is in your Dabba challenge four days after being nominated by Akshay Kumar for the trend. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her lunchbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020