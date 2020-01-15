Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Blom Bank approves 10% capital increase -statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:16 IST
Lebanon's Blom Bank approves 10% capital increase -statement

Lebanon's Blom Bank has approved the terms and conditions of an increase to its tier one capital by 10%, an amount equivalent to $261.94 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Lebanon's central bank instructed banks in November to raise their Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, by 10% through cash injections by the end of the year and a further 10% by June 30 this year.

Blom Bank's increase would be made through cash contributions to capital, the statement said. The central bank's directive for Lebanese banks to increase equity comes amid a deep financial crisis in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...

Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Till January 14, a total of 66 entries, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020