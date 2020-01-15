Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Egypt issues new mining law regulations -cabinet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Egypt issues new mining law regulations -cabinet
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Egypt issued new regulations that appear to eliminate the need for mining companies to form joint ventures with the Egyptian government and to limit state royalties to a maximum 20%, measures long advocated by the private sector.

The cabinet released a summary of the executive regulations to the mining law after its weekly meeting on Wednesday. The law itself was issued in August. Mining companies have long complained that Egypt's system of mandatory joint ventures, stiff royalties, and profit-sharing agreements have made it unprofitable to explore for and exploit minerals.

Egypt is hoping a change in rules might lead to a bonanza in gold production. Neighbouring Sudan produced an estimated 93 tons of gold in 2018, which according to the U.S. Geological Survey made it Africa's third-biggest producer. The cabinet statement indicated that although the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority had the right to form joint ventures with minimum state ownership of 25%, private mining companies would not necessarily have to do this if their mining agreements were ratified by law.

The statement also said mining companies would have to pay a rental value for their mines and quarries as well as royalties at a separate rate determined for each type of ore extracted. "The royalty will not be less than 5% or exceed 20% of ore produced each year by the licensee," the cabinet statement said.

Private mining executives said they were waiting for a copy of the actual regulations, but if the requirement for joint ventures had indeed been eliminated Egypt could well see huge interest by exploration companies. "That is the highlight of the new regulations, something we have been chasing for a decade," one executive said, asking not to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020