Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow closes above 29,000 after China and U.S. sign trade truce

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 03:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 02:59 IST
US STOCKS-Dow closes above 29,000 after China and U.S. sign trade truce
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dow ended above 29,000 for the first time on Wednesday and the S&P 500 also closed at a record high after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled Wall Street for over a year. The centerpiece of the truce is a pledge by China to purchase at least an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. farm products and other goods and services over two years, over a baseline of $186 billion in purchases in 2017.

The trade agreement clears the way for investors to focus on upcoming quarterly earnings reports, including the outlooks companies provide in light of the deal. "There's no question from a psychological viewpoint it's a big relief for the market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "There are still CEOs that are dubious, but this might help capital investments, and that was the biggest missing link to the economy over the last few years."

Trump said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries complete the Phase 2 trade agreement, on which negotiations will start soon. "I am sure as people dissect (the agreement), there is going to be a criticism of it - it's not doing enough, or it's not doing this, or whatever. But the market, had it not gotten signed ... would have reacted negatively," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The three main stock indexes gave up earlier intraday record highs, with disappointing earnings reports from Bank of America pushing the S&P financial index down 0.55%. Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but warned of weak net interest income in the first half of 2020, knocking its shares down 1.8%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc slipped 0.2% after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in profit as it set aside more money to cover legal costs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31% to 29,030.22 points, ending above 29,000 for the first time.

The S&P 500 gained 0.19% to 3,289.3, its highest ever close. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.08% to 9,258.70, just short of its record high close-set on Monday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, rose 2.8% as it affirmed its full-year outlook for 2020 adjusted earnings. The S&P healthcare index climbed 1.0%. Retailer Target Corp slumped 6.6% after it missed its own expectations for 2019 holiday season sales after reporting a drop in online growth and demand for toys and electronics.

Toymakers Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc fell 4.6% and 2.1%, respectively, while electronics seller Best Buy dropped 1.7%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.31-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 74 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 151 new highs and 20 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.3 billion shares, compared with an average of 7.0 billion shares over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mata sends Man United through to FA Cup fourth round

Juan Mata sent Manchester United into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 67th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Mata was played clean through by Anthony Martial and...

US backs Brazil's bid for membership in Paris-based OECD

Sao Paulo, Jan 16 AP The US government is backing Brazils bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, providing a foreign policy boost for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States wants Brazil to beco...

China's Liu: China to use trade deal to prove talks working to improve economy-CGTN

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will use the results of the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States to prove that the negotiations are working to improve the economy, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.Chinas top negotia...

UPDATE 2-Quake-hit Puerto Rico to get $8.2 bln in delayed U.S. aid

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to 8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD, the islands non-voting member of the U.S. Congress said. Jennifer Gonzalez announced the disburse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020