Left Menu
Development News Edition

US backs Brazil's bid for membership in Paris-based OECD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saopaulo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 03:18 IST
US backs Brazil's bid for membership in Paris-based OECD
Image Credit: Flickr

The US government is backing Brazil's bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, providing a foreign policy boost for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. "The United States wants Brazil to become the next country to begin the accession process" to the OECD, said a US State Department spokesperson for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

"The Brazilian government is working to align its economic policies with OECD standards while prioritizing OECD accession to reinforce economic reforms," the spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The State Department spokesperson declined to be named in line with department rules.

The Paris-based OECD advises developed countries on economic policy. The US announcement is welcome news for Bolsonaro, whose alignment with US President Donald Trump has been the cornerstone of his foreign policy. The US government had said in October that it was prioritizing Argentina's inclusion, then governed by right-leaning President Mauricio Macri, a Trump ally. Macri lost his reelection bid.

"The American announcement of a priority for Brazil to join the OECD once more shows we are building a solid partnership with the US," Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo said on Twitter. Trump recently walked back an earlier decision to impose tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum.

Separately, Bolsonaro's administration has decided to leave a regional group called the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, also known by its Spanish acronym CELAC, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported Wednesday. Brazil's decision is due to the presence of Cuba and Venezuela in the group, the newspaper reported. (AP) CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fellow Republican at a...

UPDATE 1-Britain to commit 2 bln pounds to new Northern Irish government

The British government said on Wednesday it will provide 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion to support the newly restored Northern Ireland government.The UK Government will provide a 2 billion pound injection of financial support to the new North...

Soccer-Europe's top 30 clubs earn as much as other 682 - UEFA

Thirty of Europes top-flight clubs earned almost as much revenue as the other 682 combined in 2018 as the riches generated by the sport continued to be concentrated in the hands of a few, according to a UEFA report published on Thursday.Eur...

US STOCKS-Dow closes above 29,000 after China and U.S. sign trade truce

The Dow ended above 29,000 for the first time on Wednesday and the SP 500 also closed at a record high after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled Wall Street fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020