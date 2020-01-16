OK Life Care launched its first advertisement - My 90 multivitamins

New Delhi [India] Jan 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Now our customers can get their daily micronutrients from the brand they know and trust. Finally, the moment arrived, OK Life Care has eventually launched its first-ever ads showcasing our new product - My 90. It is high-quality multivitamins that are prepared after profound research and studies and high-quality ingredients.

My 90 is a complete multivitamin that provides a combination of all essential vitamins and minerals which is needed on a daily basis. Get physically and mentally fit for upcoming challenges

Multivitamins are considered as one of the best sources to fill daily nutritional requirements and gaps in their diet. As a matter of fact, dietary consumption studies indicate a broad range of nutrient gaps among all walks and gender of people in our country which many individuals are not aware of it. Especially athletes and other hardcore sportspersons will be highly benefited by including My 90 multivitamins in their daily diet which is quite explicitly evident in the advertisement. Physical fitness is simply indispensable to face the challenges of life, career, competition, and health. My 90 will help you to prepare for daily challenges in life both mentally and physically.

"We have exhibits in the advertisement that how My 90 can help a normal or professional athlete to compete them by invigorating their physical and mental function and help them remains fit and active despite whatever they do in their 24-hour schedule", said Media and Marketing Manager. "Our brand has always fulfilled the commitment that we have made to our valued customer. This product is just an elaboration of our commitment", he added.

My 90 research shows tremendous results During the launch event the company CEO, Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Chairman, Managing Director, and other eminent personalities were present.

"We have accumulated various scientific and medical information before giving a final shape to our product. In fact, My 90 is tested and researched on ten people from various categories for a period of three-four months. After consuming My 90 multivitamins daily, the results are extremely excellent and gratifying. In the overall body check conducted, it is found that they have found certain improvements in the immunity, digestion and blood circulation and energy level", said DK Saharan, CEO. My 90 eliminate essential micronutrient scarcity

As per the nutritional health research, it is revealed that a high percentage of active people in our country including sportspersons and professionals do not get sufficient micronutrients such as vitamins D and E as well as other essential vitamins from their daily diet. Consuming the essential vitamins is imperative for the proper functioning of organs in our body. It also helps in improving digestion, blood circulation, balancing hormones, and so on. My 90 multivitamins contain 90 different vitamins, minerals and other useful ingredients that help to boost up our immunity and health condition comprehensively.

It is needless to say that OK Life Care always works tirelessly to bring world-class and quality products for the customers at a reasonable cost. It is committed and the entire team is dedicated to producing such contribution to society. The launch of My 90 multivitamins is the latest inclusion to the long list of natural and quality products already available for the consumer. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.