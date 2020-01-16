Silver futures slump Rs 179 to Rs 46,210 per kg

Silver futures on Thursday slumped by Rs 179 to Rs 46,210 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 179, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 46,210 per kg in a business turnover of 1,0447 lots.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by Rs 158 to Rs 46,695 per kg in 577 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.46 percent lower at USD 17.91 an ounce in New York.

