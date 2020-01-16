Bad weather disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport, 15 flights cancelled

Low visibility and accumulation of snow at the Srinagar airport led to cancellation of 15 flights on Thursday morning, officials said. Most parts of the valley received snowfall overnight.

“The air traffic remained affected on Thursday as well as no flight operations took place in the morning,” an official of the airport here said. He said 15 morning flights of various airlines to and fro Srinagar were cancelled.

“The flights were cancelled due to accumulation of snow on the runway and low visibility,” the official said. He, however, said the other flights for the day were kept on standby as there was possibility of flight operations taking place later in the day if the weather improved.

Flight operations have been affected at the airport for the past few days. All flights were cancelled on January 12 and 13, but few operated on January 14. However, flight operations did not take place on Wednesday as well due to continued snowfall. Most plain areas in the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Wednesday which continued during the night, a MET official said.

He said the higher reaches of the valley, Jammu region and Ladakh Union Territory received heavy snowfall. He said there are chances of light snowfall at isolated to scattered places of J-K over the next 24 hours.

“No major snowfall is expected for the next five days. Another spell of lesser intensity is likely from January 21 to 24, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.