Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cos raise USD 0.34 bn via 12 IPOs in Q4 2019; budget to set positive tone: EY

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:56 IST
Cos raise USD 0.34 bn via 12 IPOs in Q4 2019; budget to set positive tone: EY

Indian companies raised USD 0.34 billion (Rs 2,400 crore) through 12 initial public offers in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the domestic stock exchanges being ranked seventh globally in terms of number of IPOs, according to a report. Overall in 2019, 62 IPOs came in with total mop up of USD 2.53 billion (Rs 17,899 crore), a decrease of 62 per cent in volume and 54 per cent fall in terms of proceeds, EY India IPO Trends Report: Q4 2019, said on Thursday.

Consumer products and retail sector was the most active with four IPOs, followed by banking and capital markets with three such offers and diversified industrial products with two public offers, it said. "India recorded 12 IPOs (USD 0.34 billion proceeds) in the fourth quarter of 2019," the report noted.

In the main market, there were four IPOs in Q4 2019 against two and six in Q4 2018 and Q3 2019, respectively, it added. However, with the cuts in corporate tax rates, corporate earnings are expected to increase, the EY India report said.

"The government has already announced stimulus packages for automobile, real estate, telecom and financial services sectors, which may help companies achieve growth. In addition, there has been an increased inflow from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)," it added. In the SME markets, there were eight IPOs in Q4 2019 as against 32 and nine in Q4 2018 and Q3 2019, respectively.

In Q4 2019, SBI Cards and Payment Services filed for an IPO with an issue size of approximately USD 1.3 billion. Filing for such an issue size is a positive indication of investors appetite for new issues in the capital market, the report said. It further added that other successful filings include - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) and CSB Bank.

Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India said, "We anticipate the IPO market to pick up this year with the government expected to announce measures in the upcoming budget to address the economic slowdown. Overall, markets are expected to remain volatile, and companies and investors who have adopted a 'wait and watch' policy need to be prepared to take the leap of opportunity in 2020". Globaly, in Q4 2019 there were 353 IPOs with proceeds of USD 84.5 billion, which was 5 per cent lower in deal volume and 53 per cent higher by proceeds compared to Q4 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...

Lashkar-e-Toiba associate arrested from Pulwama

Srinagar,&#160; Jan 16 PTI&#160;An associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT i...

Administration under BSY-led BJP govt has collapsed: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday alleged that administration under B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state has collapsed as the Chief Minister is faced with internal pressure and also humiliation from BJP high command regarding pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020