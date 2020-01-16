Left Menu
Newgen Software and KHUSHII partner to support 800 students in Nandabakkam

This collaboration will help in empowering the children from poor and marginalized communities with quality education, leading to improved quality of life.

A stakeholder workshop was organized in the school to discuss the objective and vision of the programme. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Newgen Software Technologies Limited, a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication and Kinship for Humanitarian Social and Holistic Intervention in India (KHUSHII) joined hands to provide holistic development to 800 students studying in Govt. Higher Secondary School, Nandambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Priyadarshini Nigam, Head-CSR of Newgen Software said, "At Newgen, we believe that education is the key to a successful future and improved quality of life which is why we have decided to eliminate the educational gaps in our society. We are extremely excited about our association with KHUSHII and look forward to being instrumental in changing the lives of our 800 beneficiaries from Govt. Higher Secondary School, Nandambakkam, Chennai by providing remedial education."

"Being a very progressive organization, Newgen Software Technologies Limited has a very keen interest in shaping the future of the less privileged. This partnership is very strategic, as it will enable a transformational journey for 800 children in Govt. Higher Secondary School, Nandambakkam, Chennai resulting in quality education at school and promising future goals and career aspirations."Aanchal Singh, Executive Director of KHUSHII said.

A stakeholder workshop was organized in the school to discuss the objective and vision of the programme. Stakeholders from school (Headmaster & teachers), representatives from Newgen and the partner NGO participated in the workshop. Moving forward, these stakeholders will play a very crucial role in executing the programme and capturing the impact.

Under the programme, teachers in Spoken English (1), English language (1) and Social Science (2) will be provided to the school as resources which will strengthen the basics of the students. Counseling support by providing a certified counselor, extracurricular activities and events will be organized. Additionally, channelization of resources to train teachers and monthly maintenance of sanitation facilities will be undertaken to improve the learning experience for children. Thus partnership will address the challenges of low Pupil-Teacher Ratio, low learning levels and drop-out in the intervention school.

