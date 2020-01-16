Left Menu
USMCA is next target, says Trump after deal with China

US President Donald Trump on January 15 singed historic US-China Trade Agreement.

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A day after signing the much awaited the US-China Trade Agreement, Donald Trump has fixed his new target to ink the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The proposed deal is aimed at creating free trade between these countries. The deal is already signed but waiting ratification for implementation.

