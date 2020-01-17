U.S. farmers expected to get third tranche of trade aid despite Phase 1 deal -Perdue
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he expected U.S. farmers to receive a third and final tranche of trade-related payments even after a Phase 1 trade deal with China was signed, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Washington and Beijing signed the pact on Wednesday, setting trade tensions between the two economic giants on pause, though some major outstanding issues remain.
Washington has sent two out of three parts of a $16 billion aid package announced in May intended to compensate farmers for losses sustained during the 18-month trade war. China imposed tariffs on key U.S. agricultural exports including soybeans and pork in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Washington
- Beijing
- Bloomberg
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on China's policy easing, trade deal hopes
China blue chips hit near 11-month high on trade optimism, policy support
Asian markets lifted by China support and trade optimism
European markets cheer China policy easing, trade progress
China blue chips at 2-year high as trade deal lifts sentiment