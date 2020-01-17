Left Menu
Stacey Shortall named as finalist in Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards

The Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards celebrate in-house legal teams and law firms who are furthering the advancement of diversity and inclusion, both within the legal profession and the community.

"Stacey leads from the front, whether she is advising clients or giving back to the community," says Andrew Poole.

Congratulations to Partner Stacey Shortall, named as a finalist in the inaugural Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards: Asia-Pacific 2020.

One of only three finalists nominated for the Social Mobility Lawyer of the Year, Stacey Shortall's work to create social change is widely recognized and highly regarded in New Zealand says MinterEllisonRuddWatts' Chief Executive, Andrew Poole.

"She creates pathways to new opportunities by taking action - whether it's through education in low decile schools via the Homework Club, her work to retain connections between mothers in prison and their children through Mothers Project or establishing a national platform (HelpTank) to make it easier for professionals to volunteer their skills for community projects.

"Stacey is also actively involved in our firm's empowerment, diversity, and inclusion and is a driving force behind our firm's future of work efforts, working as part of broader teams to advance our ambitions to become the country's firm of choice for leading clients and exceptional people.

"This international recognition is very deserved and follows Stacey's semi-finalist status for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year."

The other two finalists for the Social Mobility Lawyer of the Year category are Syed Shahab Qutub (Partner, Axis Law Chambers, Pakistan) and Zia Mody (Founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners, India).

Stacey Shortall and MinterEllisonRuddWatts is the only New Zealand firm recognized in these Asia-Pacific awards.

Congratulations also to MinterEllison on being named as a finalist for Outstanding Firm for Diversity and Inclusion - International in the awards.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, 5 March 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, India.

