Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Ministry seeks land from Bengal for CEZ

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:05 IST
Shipping Ministry seeks land from Bengal for CEZ

The Shipping Ministry has sought land from the West Bengal government for setting up a coastal employment zone (CEZ), an official said. Setting up CEZs across the country will promote port- led development conceived under the 'Sagarmala' project of the government.

The ministry is in talks with the state government for getting the land, Director (Sagarmala), Shipping Ministry, Abhishek Chandra said at a BCCI event here on Friday. Under the plan, the state government will give the land as equity while funding will be done by the Centre.

"CEZs will be set up using the challenge methodology of Niti Aayog," Chandra said. Under this system, all projects under different ministries will be rated on more than a half-dozen parameters on a scale of zero-to-100 and the state that gets the highest score will get the project automatically.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat have already given land for the project while talks are also on with the Maharashtra government, the official said. Regarding coastal shipping, he said that the target is to take the quantum of cargo handling from six per cent to 12 per cent by 2025.

Presently, more than 2000 million tonnes of cargo is handled through coastal shipping which is a cheaper mode than rail or road, Chandra said. The official said that the government had already spent Rs one lakh crore for port modernisation which will unlock 80 million tonnes of the capacity of Indian ports..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

SC declines PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi; says he is beyond formal recognition

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A B...

Pakistani court hands down 55-year sentences to 86 Islamists

Islamabad, Jan 17 AP A Pakistani court has sentenced 86 members of a radical Islamist party to 55-year prison terms each for taking part in violent rallies in 2018 over the acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case, a party officia...

Amazon to create one million jobs in India by 2025, says Bezos

Worlds largest online shopping platform Amazon on Friday announced plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years as it firefights comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the firm not doing a favor to the cou...

Maha: DSK depositor commits suicide citing investment loss

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had invested in developer D S Kulkarnis fixed deposit scheme, allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Mundhwa resident Tanaji Ganapat Korake allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020