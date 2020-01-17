Loom Solar Wins ‘Fastest Growing SMB of the Year’ at Amazon SMBhav 2020

Loom Solar, an emerging startup under Govt. of India's StartUp India initiative and the leader in the mono panel category, has been conferred with the 'Fastest Growing SMB of the Year' by Amazon during Amazon SMBhav 2020. Aimed at reaching 100 million customers by FY '21, Loom Solar is poised to utilise Amazon's tremendous reach to aid its growth and bring forth its agenda of creating a Sustainable Future with its Continued Pursuance to Harness Solar Energy.

Founded in 2018, by Amod Anand and Amol Anand, Loom Solar is India's No. 1 Mono Crystalline solar panel manufacturer and is one of the fastest-growing startups in residential solar space having presence in more than 700 cities.

Loom Solar aims to reach 100 million customers and achieve Rs. 100 crore in revenue by FY '21. Speaking on the occasion, Amod Anand, Co-Founder, Loom Solar said, "we began our journey as a solar company that has embraced digital technology - the most acceptable format to generate scale and create a national presence with a click of few buttons. We are enthused to see the acceptance & adoption of solar energy from the most urban to the deepest of the rural pockets of India and would like to thank Amazon for enabling us to achieve our mission."

Loom Solar has been working closely towards reducing carbon emissions and in the past 12 months amounting to a reduction of 70,000 tonnes of carbon footprint. This is about saving 500,000 trees, which translated to a generation of 4.2 million units for household consumers.

