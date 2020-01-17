Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:22 IST
Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian government bonds rallied on Friday after Italy's highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League to hold a referendum to introduce a first-past-the-post electoral system.

Such a system would have increased the chances of a League-led center-right bloc winning a big majority at the next election, putting pressure on the struggling government of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD). Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell around 3 basis points in early trade after a sell-off raised yields 5 basis points on Thursday.

"This is good news from a market perspective because it very much reduces the risk that we would have an absolute majority by the League," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz. However, uncertainty remains from another referendum expected to be held on cutting the number of members of parliament.

Elsewhere, data on Friday showed China's economy ended a rough year - leading to its weakest growth in nearly 30 years - on a somewhat firmer note. The trade truce with the United States revived business confidence and earlier growth-boosting measures appeared to be taking hold. Eurozone's final inflation numbers for December are due at 1000 GMT. They are expected to confirm estimates released at the start of the month showing inflation picking up to 1.3% from 1% a month earlier.

Most other eurozone bond yields were flat on the day, with Germany's 10-year yield at -0.21%, below two-week highs around -0.17%. Moody's will review Portugal's rating later on Friday. The agency changed its outlook on the Baa3 rating to positive in August, meaning that an upgrade is eventually possible.

While an upgrade on Friday wouldn't be a huge surprise, "I don't see that so much changed in Portugal in the last six months. It would usually be fair to expect it [an upgrade] to take more time," DZ Bank's Lenz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginnings Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noo...

NGT bans mining of quartz, feldspar in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district

The National Green Tribunal Friday banned mining of quartz and feldspar minerals in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and directed the Centre to conduct Environment Impact Assessment appraisal as per the EIA Notification of 2006. A bench c...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Rabada handed test ban after screaming send-off for England's Root

South Africas top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the last test of the four-match series against England after being given another demerit point for a robust wicket celebration on the first day of the third test at St Georges Par...

Visva Bharati sets up 3-member panel to look into Swapan Dasgupta incident

The Visva Bharati University on Friday set up a three-member committee to look into the incident of BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta confined in a room for several hours when he visited the campus on January 8 to deliver a lecture on the new citizens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020