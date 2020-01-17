Left Menu
Blingbird changes the idea of luxury in destination celebration

The travel industry has been showing steady and strong growth, which greatly impacts the global GDP, as per research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Blingbird changes the idea of luxury in destination celebration
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The travel industry has been showing steady and strong growth, which greatly impacts the global GDP, as per research by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Along with that, one can see a surge in the travel industry when it comes to destination celebrations. People are eager and keen to explore new places and they choose special occasions to embark on new adventures. Here, travel houses become instrumental, from curating to executing such events of importance, and to also add zest and flavour of 'traveller's thrill' into the whole plan.

BlingBird (BB), which was launched in 2018, with the vision: For the sole purpose of catering to evolved travellers, who are done and dusted with the usual and want their curiosity to be fed by something new to explore and experience. The biggest market in the travel industry is now destination travel and BB is determined enough to revolutionize it, just like they are in the other travel verticals. The idea is to follow one simple rule, as stated by Puja Bansal, the founder of BB, "' To make it class apart' and their core value which they put forward is 'Experiential luxury travel'."

"As the industry leader in romance travel, we're not only seeing an increase in 'I Dos' internationally but in other celebration travel as well," said John Walsh, President of Destination Weddings Travel Group. BB's research work is done with one streamlined approach, to scrounge the best places of the cities and towns, either visited but not thoroughly or to untouched and off-beaten places. They are funnelling the experiences all across the world from mainstream travelling to focus more on the experiences unearthed.

The travel company claims to understand the market and psyche of new-age travellers who are looking for unique celebration-worthy destinations or experiences. To this they added, "We target to curate and create unique itineraries for a growing group of discerning travellers who have more on their mind when it comes to experiencing the destinations, they would love to celebrate their milestones in off-beaten, unearthed, exotic and unique locations in the world." BB's attempt to prove themselves distinct, apart from the vision, is the understanding and involvement of the core team to build a realm of travelling which is more than 'sight-seeing spot in an itinerary' but an experience which can jolt one's perception, not just about the place but their inner self as well.

The company wishes to go against the current trend that travel houses today follow. They want to deliver class apart experiences not to sell packages which are afloat in the market but to hand-pick every experience, keeping in mind the traveller's needs. A market that produces a quantity is what they want to stand out from. The kind of travellers they wish to target or trying to propagate a culture where self-discovery and exploring the soul of any place becomes the sole motive. Indeed, a new-age version of travel is now on the cards for discerning and evolved travellers to explore. This spirit is now seeping into destination travel and it is making travel houses like BB to take edge over others who still deliver the same idea of travel.

