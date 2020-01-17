Indian Oil inks pact with Cummins Tech for bulk dispensing of DEF

State-run oil marketing firm Indian Oil on Friday announced entering into a pact with Cummins Technologies for bulk dispensing of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) in their advanced engines with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems. The Indian Oil's DEF comes with the brand name ClearBlue.

The pact was signed by Subimal Mondal, Executive Director (lubes) at Indian Oil and Anjali Pandey, Vice President (engine business unit and component business), Cummins India, in the city on Friday, a release said. "With this collaboration, IOC ClearBlue is recommended for use in all diesel vehicles that have Cummins engines or any other engines with Cummins SCR technology," Mondal said.

Bulk dispensing of DEF is in line with global trends and offers better cost viability to truck and bus owners, as compared to packed products, the release said. The technical knowledge of Cummins combined with the bulk dispensing expertise of Indian Oil will help offer a world-class product to the customers across the country, it added.

"With this initiative, Indian Oil's innovation in a diesel exhaust fluid, delivers superior results that ensure emissions controls. In the new emission era of BS-VI, all diesel vehicles would require IOC ClearBlue and the right quality would extensively help in controlling the NOx emitted," said Pandey.

