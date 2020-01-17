Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Oil inks pact with Cummins Tech for bulk dispensing of DEF

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:24 IST
Indian Oil inks pact with Cummins Tech for bulk dispensing of DEF

State-run oil marketing firm Indian Oil on Friday announced entering into a pact with Cummins Technologies for bulk dispensing of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) in their advanced engines with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems. The Indian Oil's DEF comes with the brand name ClearBlue.

The pact was signed by Subimal Mondal, Executive Director (lubes) at Indian Oil and Anjali Pandey, Vice President (engine business unit and component business), Cummins India, in the city on Friday, a release said. "With this collaboration, IOC ClearBlue is recommended for use in all diesel vehicles that have Cummins engines or any other engines with Cummins SCR technology," Mondal said.

Bulk dispensing of DEF is in line with global trends and offers better cost viability to truck and bus owners, as compared to packed products, the release said. The technical knowledge of Cummins combined with the bulk dispensing expertise of Indian Oil will help offer a world-class product to the customers across the country, it added.

"With this initiative, Indian Oil's innovation in a diesel exhaust fluid, delivers superior results that ensure emissions controls. In the new emission era of BS-VI, all diesel vehicles would require IOC ClearBlue and the right quality would extensively help in controlling the NOx emitted," said Pandey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Pawan Hans employee union asks aviation minister to lift ban on capex

An employee union of Pawan Hans Ltd has urged aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to remove the ban imposed on capital expenditure for purchasing helicopters as the government has failed to secure a bidder in the last three years, a source...

Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link to wife's murder

Lesothos prime minister confirmed Friday that he would resign after police linked him to the murder of his estranged wife nearly three years ago. Thomas Thabane had faced calls from senior members of his All Basotho Convention ABC party to...

Bengal civic elections likely in April: Official

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC and 92 other civic bodies in West Bengal are likely to be held in April, a senior state government official said on Friday. It has been decided that the election to the KMC will be held fi...

Korea's KBM to set up aloe vera gel, juice production plant in Jodhpur

Korean company KBM will set up juice and aloe vera gel production plant at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The company will initially invest USD 5 million about Rs 35 crore to produce 10,000 tonnes of aloe vera gel and juice. In five years, the compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020