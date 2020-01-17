Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:58 IST
UPDATE 3-Pound reverses gains after bleak British retail sales
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The pound gave up early gains on Friday after UK retail sales data came in weaker than expected, prompting investors to price in greater chance interest rates would be cut at the end of this month.

Sterling rose to a six-day high before investors resumed selling the currency, in a week dominated by dismal data and dovish comments from policymakers. Several Bank of England policymakers, including outgoing Governor Mark Carney, signaled this week that a rate cut was likely unless economic data improved.

Economic data showed further weakness on Friday, with British consumers failing to increase their spending in December for a record fifth straight month. "The lack of inflationary pressure could easily persuade the Bank of England that the time is right to inject some zip into the economy with a rate cut, and sterling is likely to recalibrate accordingly," said Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at Crimson Black Capital.

Weak inflation readings came in on Wednesday and weak growth numbers on Monday, including slower industrial and manufacturing production. That has raised the likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in January to nearly 70%, according to Refinitiv data. Sterling was last down 0.4% at $1.3028, though more stable against the euro at 85.14 pence.

However, the British currency held up strongly compared with where it was trading earlier in the week when it fell to a three-week low of $1.2955 even though markets were not expecting a rate cut. Investors now believe Britain and the European Union are more likely to partly agree on a trade deal after Britain quits the EU on Jan. 31, avoiding an abrupt, disorderly departure at the end of this year.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a trade deal was very likely by the end of 2020 -- when the transition period ends -- a consensus grew that the two sides would agree on a deal on goods this year and postpone one on services into next year. An agreement on goods would be easier to achieve since the EU is a big exporter to the UK, analysts said.

"After more pragmatic and more balanced comments from both sides, the market has started to realize that this is a more likely scenario," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 forex strategy at Bank of America. Real money investors have remained long sterling and hedge funds have stayed neutral, which has helped keep the pound above $1.30, Vamvakidis said. He does not see sterling falling below $1.30 unless the BoE does ease cut rates in a couple of weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

Moscow, Jan 17 AFP Russias acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet. Lavrov said the tragedy was a very serious...

Spread the message of development in J-K, do visit villages: PM tells union ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said. As p...

Trump allies draw up plan to limit damage from impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies plan to launch a massive effort to limit damage to his chances of re-election as the Senate trial to determine whether to remove him from office gets under way in earnest next week.After...

Eastern Libyan protesters entered Zueitina oil port and announced its closure -port engineer

Protesters entered Libyas Zueitina oil port and announced its closure on Friday, a field engineer told Reuters.Tribal leaders in eastern and southern Libya on Thursday called to shut the terminals in protest at what they called the internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020