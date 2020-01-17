Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:05 IST
UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italy's highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League to hold a referendum to introduce a first-past-the-post voting system, replacing a mixed system including proportional voting.

Such a system would have increased the chances of a League-led center-right bloc winning a big majority at the next election, putting pressure on the struggling government of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD). Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 5 basis points to 1.388% in one of the best sessions for Italian bonds this month.

"This is good news from a market perspective because it very much reduces the risk that we would have an absolute majority by the League," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz. However, uncertainty lingers from another referendum expected to be held on cutting the number of members of Italy's parliament.

Most other euro zone bond yields were slightly higher on the day, with Germany's 10-year yield up 1 bps at -0.249%, below the two-week high of -0.16% achieved at the beginning of the month. In a risk-on session that has seen lower-rated debt and stocks rally, the rally in UK government bonds could arguably be keeping Bund yields from moving higher, said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

UK government bonds, or gilts, rallied on Friday with the 10-year yield falling to a 2-1/2-year low of 0.612%, last trading 1 bps down on the day after data showed that British consumers failed to increase their spending in December for a record fifth month in a row. Elsewhere, data on Friday showed China's economy ended a rough year - leading to its weakest growth in nearly 30 years - on a somewhat firmer note. China's trade truce with the United States revived business confidence and earlier growth-boosting measures appeared to be taking hold.

Eurozone final inflation numbers came in line with estimates at the start of the month showing inflation picking up to 1.3% from 1% a month earlier. Moody's will review Portugal's rating later on Friday. The agency changed its outlook on the Baa3 rating to positive in August, meaning that an upgrade is eventually possible.

While an upgrade on Friday wouldn't be a huge surprise, "I don't see that so much changed in Portugal in the last six months. It would usually be fair to expect it (an upgrade) to take more time," DZ Bank's Lenz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

Moscow, Jan 17 AFP Russias acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet. Lavrov said the tragedy was a very serious...

Spread the message of development in J-K, do visit villages: PM tells union ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said. As p...

Trump allies draw up plan to limit damage from impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies plan to launch a massive effort to limit damage to his chances of re-election as the Senate trial to determine whether to remove him from office gets under way in earnest next week.After...

Eastern Libyan protesters entered Zueitina oil port and announced its closure -port engineer

Protesters entered Libyas Zueitina oil port and announced its closure on Friday, a field engineer told Reuters.Tribal leaders in eastern and southern Libya on Thursday called to shut the terminals in protest at what they called the internat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020