GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set fresh records, lifted by U.S. housing data

  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:12 IST
Key world equity indexes scaled new highs on Friday as the latest U.S. data - a surge in housing starts to the highest level since 2006 - drove stocks on Wall Street to records and investors away from risk-adverse assets such as the yen.

Optimism over corporate earnings and indications of resilience in China's economy also lifted equities, led the dollar to gain further against the euro and pushed government debt yields higher. Housing starts jumped 16.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million units in December, a 13-year high suggesting the industry has recovered amid low mortgage rates that also can help support the longest U.S. economic expansion.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.21%, marking the index's fifth straight day of setting records. The resurgent U.S. economy, backed by an accommodative Federal Reserve, is bringing people off the sidelines back into the market, said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co in Milwaukee.

An improving economy also is reducing the fear of being the last person to invest before a recession, Schutte said. "Those people are now coming back into the market because recession fears are diminishing," he said. "When you look out there and you have a 10-year Treasury at 1.8% and you have the economy turning around, where are you going to put your money?"

European shares touched a record high, as the broad pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.92%. The three main indexes on Wall Street also hit records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.47 points, or 0.03%, to 29,306.11. The S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.11%, to 3,320.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.50 points, or 0.06%, to 9,351.63. Emerging market stocks rose 0.37%.

China stocks rose as investors cheered further signs of resilience in the Chinese economy, with risk appetite also getting a boost from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. China's economy grew 6% in the fourth quarter, though anemic domestic demand and the trade war slowed the growth rate to 6.1% in 2019, the slowest in 29 years.

The data reinforced recent signs of improving business confidence in China as expectations a Phase I trade deal would be reached became apparent late last year. Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%.

The safe-haven Japanese yen weakened as the record-setting rally in stocks showed stronger risk appetite. The dollar index rose 0.31%, with the euro down 0.4% to $1.109. The yen weakened 0.01% versus the greenback at 110.18 per dollar.

Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude futures rose 28 cents at $64.90 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 17 cents to $58.69 a barrel.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat, with Germany's 10-year yield falling to -0.25%, below two-week highs around -0.17%. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to push their yield up to 1.832%.

Longer-term yields also may have gotten a boost because of Thursday's announcement the U.S. Treasury will begin issuing a new 20-year bond in coming months as it seeks to plug budget deficits expected to top $1 trillion annually.

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels after strong U.S., China data

U.S. stock indexes nudged higher to fresh record levels on Friday after strong housing data and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth. Investor sentiment has brightened this week after t...

Russia's Lavrov calls for US-Iran de-escalation

Moscow, Jan 17 AFP Russias acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday urged Iran and the United States to wind down tensions after Iranian forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet. Lavrov said the tragedy was a very serious...

Spread the message of development in J-K, do visit villages: PM tells union ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the group of union ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message of development among the people not only in the urban areas but also in the villages of the Valley, sources said. As p...

Trump allies draw up plan to limit damage from impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies plan to launch a massive effort to limit damage to his chances of re-election as the Senate trial to determine whether to remove him from office gets under way in earnest next week.After...
