Telefunken Announces Massive Discount on 7 TVs During Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Never seen before Deals

• Discounts/Deals on HD, FHD & 4K UHD Smart TVs • Telefunken TVs starting at the price Rs. 6999/- during Sale period

After a very strong response in Indian Markets, Telefunken, one of the oldest, globally recognized, consumer Electronics brand (Videotex International - Official Brand Licensee of Telefunken) partners with Amazon for its Great Indian Sale 2020. Telefunken during the Sale period, announces great deals on its range of TVs. The sale is being held from January 19th to 22nd January and for Prime members, the Amazon Great India Sale will begin 12 hours early i.e., on January 18 at 12 pm (noon) IST. Along with the Amazing deals on Amazon you can also avail a whooping 10% Discount with instant payments from SBI Cards.

Here’s a quick look at Telefunken’s Top Deals during the first Sale of Amazon in the year 2020:

Telefunken TVs

Before Price

Amazon Sale Price

TFK32N

7999

6999

TFK32S

9999

8999

TFK40S

16999

15499

TFK50S

22999

21999

TFK50QS

26999

23999

TFK55KS

29999

27999

TFK65Q

54999

44999

Telefunken 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV TFK32N with built in sound bar @ Rs. 6999/-

The Model comes with Quantum Luminit Technology & Built in Soundbar. With 2 HDMI port, 2 USB Port, the TV supports the unparalleled Gaming experience. Enhance your TV viewing experience with a more realistic picture quality and the WIDE COLOUR GAMUT with NTSC 90% at the most affordable price.

Telefunken 80cm (32) HD Ready SMART LED TV TFK32S with Streamwall @ Rs. 8999/-

The stellar TFK32S, can be brought home only for Rs. 8,999/-. The TV is equipped with WIDE COLOUR GAMUT with NTSC 90%, Streamwall with 1700000+ hours of content and official apps like: Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji etc. and also E-Share, Movie box with 10000+ Free Movies and Soundbar.

Telefunken 102cm (40) Full HD Smart LED TV TFK40S @ Rs. 15,499/- and Telefunken 124 cm (49) Full HD Smart LED TV TFK50S @ Rs. 21,999/-

Both the TVs are built keeping Indian Climatic conditions in mind. Equipped with the new ‘Streamwall’ with official apps; paired with the 20Watts sound Output, OTA updates, Cricket picture mode. The TV’s run with 17,00,000+ hours of content, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM along with E-Share facility.

Telefunken 140 cm (55) 4K UHD Smart LED TV TFK55KS with Quantum Luminit Technology @Rs. 27,999/- and Telefunken 124 cm (49) 4K UHD Smart LED TV TFK50QS @ Rs. 23,999/-

Both the models are the newest TV in Telefunken’s product line-up right now and yet on Steal Deals! Featuring a 140 cm (55) & 124 cm (49) LED panel with 4K Quantum Luminit UHD resolution of 3840x2160 with HDR10. These Android Smart TVs are equipped with certified apps from Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Zee5 and many more, it also comes with 20 Watts sound output, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and Free Content from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App; your personalised entertainment box with exceptional prices on Amazon.

Telefunken 165 cm (65) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV TFK65Q @ Rs. 44,999/-

The biggest 165 cm (65) TV is up for grab only for Rs. 44,999/-. Again, the TV comes with Quantum Luminit Technology and Streamwall enabling 17,00,000+ hours of content, Certified Apps, 10000+ free movies in multiple Indian and foreign languages across varied genres. Its additional features include Screen Mirroring with E-share, Built in Soundbar, HDR 10, OTA updates and is specially built for Indian conditions.

About Telefunken

Videotex Group in association with Telefunken, brings 115 Years of Consumer Electronics legacy to Indian Markets. The genesis of Telefunken has stood for inventions and innovations in the fields of consumer electronics and industrial goods. With consumer satisfaction and Technology, as the key differentiator, Telefunken has a Market/Brand presence in over 35 countries with a high market share of almost 8-10% in Countries. The brand has also been ranked 72nd amongst the Top 100 brands Worldwide, recognized all over the world for best quality and latest technology. Telefunken, today has a Global presence of over 35 countries such as Germany, South Africa. Russia etc. and its expansion into India is a strategic move, that will boost its global revenue and re-position its brand. Telefunken thrives to give incomparable products to its customers by in depth R& D tailored as per the needs of the masses, adamant to provide quality product at a competitive price with impeccable latest technology.

