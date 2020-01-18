Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withdraw interest-free cash anytime with the SuperCard

In terms of financial security, very few tools match the capabilities of a well-rounded credit card. Depending on the issuer you've opted for, your credit card is either the go-to option in your wallet or a card you barely transact on.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:46 IST
Withdraw interest-free cash anytime with the SuperCard
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In terms of financial security, very few tools match the capabilities of a well-rounded credit card. Depending on the issuer you've opted for, your credit card is either the go-to option in your wallet or a card you barely transact on. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is sure to fall under the former category, owing to its many features, especially the incredibly convenient and cost-effective interest-free ATM withdrawal feature. Here, you can use the SuperCard to withdraw cash from an ATM at a nominal 2.5 per cent processing fee and pay no interest for up to 50 days.

To understand how to make the best of the facility, take a look at a few instances in which making interest-free cash withdrawals via the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is a smart choice. Meet immediate cash needs with ease when travelling

When travelling for leisure or for work, it is fairly common for you to run into situations that demand immediate access to funds. You could find yourself stranded at the airport without any cash or you may require money to rebook a bounced hotel booking. Whatever the reason may be, as these are extra expenses that you haven't accounted for, the SuperCard comes in handy. You can meet immediate cash needs without worrying by visiting a nearby ATM. Get additional funding when faced with a medical emergency

Medical emergencies are known to bring along unexpected expenses such as hospitalisation charges or room costs and in some cases, even costs pertaining to medication and its procurement. Addressing these in a timely manner will require you to have access to quick funding. In such cases, the SuperCard can be extremely valuable as it gives you financing instantly, and the 50-day interest-free period eliminates any financial stress. Handle time-sensitive wedding expenses with quick access to cash

Planning a wedding involves making several time-sensitive payments. This is especially true for celebrations that are set to take place during peak wedding season as all the best service providers are in high demand. So, in order to have the day of your dreams, you must have cash on hand to ensure that you don't lose out on vendors, personnel and the venue you like. This is where the SuperCard comes into play as you can withdraw freely and immediately, without dipping into your savings. Clear unexpected expenses when renovating your home

Home renovations often include unforeseen expenses like those associated with additional materials and extra labour. Addressing these as they crop up is the key to ensuring timely completion and to do so you need funding you can count on. While most of the larger expenses will be accounted for, to plug gaps you can withdraw cash at an ATM using the SuperCard and tackle repayment conveniently over time. As is amply evident, the SuperCard's interest-free withdrawal feature provides you with much-needed financial support in a multitude of situations. Further, you can withdraw from ATMs across India without any restrictions whatsoever.

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard also extends to you other value-added benefits. These include effortless EMI conversion for purchases over Rs 3,000 and easy access to an emergency loan that's interest-free for up to 90 days. Further, you earn points on all spending and on achieving milestones, which you can then use towards other expenses such as booking flight tickets and hotel rooms. To enjoy all that the SuperCard has to offer, don't hesitate to apply for one. Check your pre-approved offer today and enjoy instant-approval on your application too!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Those opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar should spend time in Jail: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said those opposing Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had ...

Modi flag bearer of Indian culture, tradition: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the flag bearer of the Indian culture and tradition. In his speech at an event organised by Vedanta Bharati here, Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is t...

Social Democratic Party of India takes out massive rally in Chennai against CAA

Social Democratic Party of India SDPI workers on Saturday took out a massive rally to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Population Register NPR and National Register of Citizens NRC in Chennai. People in large numb...

Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away in Gurugram

Former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra passed away here on Saturday. He was 63. Ashwini Kumar Chopra was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Haryanas Gurugram.Chopra, who was elected to 16th Lok Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020