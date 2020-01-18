Faber-Castell Concludes “Art with Purpose 2019” with 1.5 Million Students Participation

Goa, India (NewsVoir)

The 2019 edition of 6 month long annual offline campaign run by Faber-Castell India, “Art with Purpose” concluded today with a remarkable growth of more than 15% in numbers of school that participated this year. With the company’s vision in line to “unleash the creative potential” of young students, Faber-Castell India launched the Initiative in 2018 with 1500 schools as partners to host this competition. After a successful run in its first edition, Faber-Castell launched its 2nd edition in 2019 with renewed enthusiasm of hosting it close to 2000 schools wherein 1.5 million students participated.

Nisha Sara Jose, Marketing Director at Faber-Castell India who was present at closing celebrations said, “The core of the program remains the same every year i.e. integrating art with subjects relevant to the child. The excitement and the theme is what make Art with Purpose different every year. We try to bring in a theme which will have a significant impact on the development of the child, this year it is sports – a very integral part of skill development. We are happy that more & more schools have shown interest and enthusiasm in participating. We want to make ‘Art with Purpose’ one of the most aspirational program which is recognized in the education sector as a National Level Art contest that adds value to their overall curriculum and helps build better individuals for tomorrow.”

“This year we have grown more than 15% in terms of the number of schools that participated in comparison to last year, the galloping rise in participation has been overwhelming. I believe that it has to do with the themes we use from Cultural diversity to Sports; we try to encourage children to be as expressive as they can be and I am glad that responses on this year’s entries have been beyond cricket. We aim to grow significantly in the coming editions,” Partho Chakrabarti, Managing Director, Faber-Castell India.

Gracing the event were Prashanti Singh, Indian National Basketball player & Deepak Chahar, Indian Cricketer who were intrigued to learn about this campaign run by Faber-Castell India and the creativity that they have been bringing out in students. Prashanti Singh remarked that she was “Thrilled to see some of the paintings of the winners and how young minds have been inspired by sports.” Deepak Chahar believed that “Creativity enticed by the students in these art works were prolific and this initiative will help students to open up both creative and physical aspects of their personalities.”

The 12 winners were in Goa for a two day off-site where they did some sightseeing and spent some time at the Faber-Castell factory to witness how products are made, followed by a day filled with celebrations with Prashanti Singh & Deepak Chahar where the 1stprize winners from all 4 groups were awarded a scholarship of Rs. 75, 000 each and 2nd & 3rd prize winners from all 4 groups have been awarded with medals & Faber-Castell goodies.

About Faber-Castell India

Faber-Castell a German Stationery company which was established in 1761 by the cabinet maker Kaspar Faber is one of the oldest industrial companies in the world. It is the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-cased pencils with a varied range of products for writing, drawing and creative design, as well as decorative cosmetics. Faber-Castell is renowned for its high quality, innovative products, commitment to tradition, and environmental awareness. The company’s first plant in India was established in 1998 in Goa.

Art with Purpose 2019 Art with Purpose (AWP) 2019 is an offline campaign and an annual property of Faber-Castell India designed to encourage students to explore their creative sides and express themselves through Art. This year Faber-Castell India joined hands with close to 2000 schools and 1.5 million students from class 1st to class 10th to bring out their creative side. The theme for this year's campaign is "Sport that I love". For the Grand finale happening in Jan 2020 in Goa 12 winners are going to celebrate and be celebrated by Faber-Castell at their Goa factory by Ms. Prashanti Singh & Mr. Deepak Chahar.

About Deepak Chahar

Deepak Lokendrasingh Chahar is an Indian cricketer. He is a right hand Fast bowler and lower-order batsman, who play for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International. Recently he won ICC award for T20 performance of the year.

About Prashanti Singh Prashanti Singh is a shooting guard for the Indian national women's basketball team. She is first basketball player in India conferred with National Civilian Award Padma Shri in 2019. She has been honoured with the Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in 2017. She has also been awarded with the prestigious Rani Laxmi Bai Bravery Award 2016-17 in the field of sports by Government of Uttar Pradesh.

