Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as investors cheer U.S. economic outlook

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 06:34 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains as investors cheer U.S. economic outlook
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar began the week on a firm note on Monday as economic data pointed to strength right across the U.S. economy, reducing the likelihood of interest rate cuts.

The greenback held steady near a one-week high against the euro, at $1.1096, and just below an eight-month peak on the Japanese yen, at 110.19 yen per dollar. "People are just searching out good news across the world," said Chris Weston, Head of Research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"An emerging theme driving FX in 2020, in the absence of central bank divergence, I think, is economic divergence and relative economic trends," he added. Figures on Friday showed U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December, with retail sales also on the rise and a gauge of manufacturing activity rebounding to its highest in eight months.

Futures pricing suggests nobody thinks the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates when it meets at the end of the month. The strength comes as European economic data points in the opposite direction. The German economy last week posted its weakest growth since 2013, while British inflation is anaemic and retail sales are sliding.

The pound edged lower on Monday to $1.3002, its weakest in a week. Against a basket of currencies, the greenback was steady at 97.620, a whisker below a three-week high hit on Friday. Trade was tepid leading in to a U.S. holiday on Monday.

China, meanwhile, on Friday posted its slowest annual growth figure in almost 30 years, although December data showed revived business confidence and quickening factory output. China's financial markets are evenly divided over whether the benchmark lending rate will be lowered or kept steady in response, when it is set at 0930 GMT on Monday.

The yuan held flat at 6.8643 per dollar in offshore trade , not far below a six-month high it reached last week. The Australian and New Zealand dollars crept up slightly, although gains were capped as investors look to Australian jobs data due on Thursday for a crucial clue to the next move for Australian interest rates.

The Aussie last traded 0.1% firmer at $0.6880, while the kiwi rose by the same margin to $0.6615. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets next month with widespread bushfires, and their depressing effect on already weak consumer sentiment, adding to the case for further stimulus following three rate cuts last year.

Futures are pricing a 46% chance of a rate cut when the RBA meets on Feb. 4, but that will likely shift higher if Thursday's read on unemployment puts it higher than market expectations of 5.2%. "A 'high' unemployment rate above 5% will reinforce the view that further stimulus is required," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts wrote in a note. "We expect the RBA will deliver more policy stimulus with a 25bp rate cut."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Spending on education skewed towards wealthier households: UNICEF report

A new report from the UN childrens fund, UNICEF, shows that a third of adolescent girls from the poorest households have never been to school, and spending on education is heavily skewed towards wealthier households.The study, Addressing th...

UPDATE 1-Australia boosts emergency funding for bushfire-affected businesses

Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bushfires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to prepare for a return of hazardous fire conditi...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARKUnseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of ...

Report: Texans fire senior VP Olsen

The Houston Texans fired senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen on Sunday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. Olsen spent the past 13 years with the Texans and managed the teams salary cap as part of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020