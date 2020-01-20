PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbus plans derivatives trading for airline tickets https://on.ft.com/2sDVIGT - HS2 costs could hit 106 billion pounds, warns official review https://on.ft.com/2NKoHjQ

- Boris Johnson set to hasten immigration curbs on low-skilled labour https://on.ft.com/2TFb9de - Stagecoach and Arriva sue over rail franchise bids https://on.ft.com/2ub5DEl

Overview - European aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE will launch project Skytra on Monday, a London-based trading venue designed to help airlines and air travel industry hedge against highly-volatile ticket prices through derivatives exchange.

- Official government reviews have estimated the cost of Britain's new high-speed rail project HS2 to hit 106 billion pounds ($137.87 billion), 20% higher than previous estimates. - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to implement new restrictions on low-skilled workers coming into Britain after Brexit causing alarm for business groups.

- Britain's biggest transport groups, Stagecoach Group Plc and Arriva, along with Virgin Group and SNCF are suing the British government after the companies were disqualified from bidding for three rail franchises. ($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

