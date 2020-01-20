Left Menu
Aegon Life Insurance Company Partners with Saksoft to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Aegon Life Insurance Company Partners with Saksoft to Accelerate Digital Transformation

PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft Limited is proud to announce that it has been chosen as the 'digital transformation partner' by Aegon Life Insurance. This partnership will help Aegon Life Insurance to build their digital prowess by leveraging Saksoft solutions.

Speaking about the partnership, Aditya Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Saksoft Limited, said, "Saksoft's core strength is in helping customers with their Digital Transformation aspirations. I am proud that Aegon Life has chosen us as their preferred Technology Partner in India. With the combination of our technology competency, and strong team of experts based across our centres we are confident that this synergy will flourish and we will achieve our objectives through mutual respect and sharing. We will deliver our best to Aegon Life for them to achieve their vision and goals."

"We are able to build our presence in Pune and in this journey Saksoft has helped us in making this happen. We have now ODC setup in Baner, Pune. And with this partnership, we could leverage the broad range of technology solution capabilities that Saksoft has offered us from their niche group companies. Looking forward to grow this ODC in Pune and mark our presence apart from Mumbai," said Douglas Kennedy, CTO - Aegon Life Insurance Company.

About Saksoft Limited:

Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.

Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1100+ people. For more information, please visit www.saksoft.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

