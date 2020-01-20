Services briefly delayed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line section due to passenger on tracks
Services were briefing affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to a 'passenger on tracks' at Karol Bagh station, officials said on Monday. Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
"Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Dwarka due to a passenger on track at Karol Bagh. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Further details are awaited.
After some time, it again tweeted, saying normal services have resumed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Karol Bagh
- Blue Line
- Dwarka
- Delhi
- Electronic City
ALSO READ
Man suffering from depression commits suicide at Delhi Metro's Dwarka Mor station
Man commits suicide on Delhi Metro's Blue Line
Man held with over Rs 14L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station
Delhi Metro to go slow over 2 Noida stations due to maintenance work
CISF nabs man with Rs 25L suspicious cash at Delhi Metro station