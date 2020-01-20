Services briefly delayed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line section due to passenger on tracks

Services were briefing affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to a 'passenger on tracks' at Karol Bagh station, officials said on Monday. Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

"Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Dwarka due to a passenger on track at Karol Bagh. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Further details are awaited.

After some time, it again tweeted, saying normal services have resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

