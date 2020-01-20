Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italy's highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League to hold a referendum to introduce a first-past-the-post voting system, replacing a mixed system including proportional voting. Such a system would have increased the chances of a League-led center-right bloc winning a big majority at the next election, putting pressure on the struggling government of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD).

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 5 basis points to 1.388% in one of the best sessions for Italian bonds this month. "This is good news from a market perspective because it very much reduces the risk that we would have an absolute majority by the League," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz.

However, uncertainty lingers from another referendum expected to be held on cutting the number of members of Italy's parliament. Most other euro zone bond yields were slightly higher on the day, with Germany's 10-year yield up 1 bps at -0.249%, below the two-week high of -0.16% achieved at the beginning of the month.

In a risk-on session that has seen lower-rated debt and stocks rally, the rally in UK government bonds could arguably be keeping Bund yields from moving higher, said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire. UK government bonds, or gilts, rallied on Friday with the 10-year yield falling to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.612%, last trading 1 bps down on the day after data showed that British consumers failed to increase their spending in December for a record fifth month in a row.

Elsewhere, data on Friday showed China's economy ended a rough year - leading to its weakest growth in nearly 30 years - on a somewhat firmer note. China's trade truce with the United States revived business confidence and earlier growth-boosting measures appeared to be taking hold. Eurozone final inflation numbers came in line with estimates at the start of the month showing inflation picking up to 1.3% from 1% a month earlier.

Moody's will review Portugal's rating later on Friday. The agency changed its outlook on the Baa3 rating to positive in August, meaning that an upgrade is eventually possible. While an upgrade on Friday wouldn't be a huge surprise, "I don't see that so much changed in Portugal in the last six months. It would usually be fair to expect it (an upgrade) to take more time," DZ Bank's Lenz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...

Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of D...

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as highly dangerous, have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans ma...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020