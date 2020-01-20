Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:04 IST
Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 per cent as compared to the previous year. Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

In 2018, the domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6 per cent to 13.89 crore. The domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December last year increased by 2.56 per cent to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...

Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of D...

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as highly dangerous, have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans ma...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020