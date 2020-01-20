Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds firm after strong U.S. data, Chinese yuan extends run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:21 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds firm after strong U.S. data, Chinese yuan extends run
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held near a one-month high against major currencies on Monday after last week's run of data confirmed that the United States economy is holding up well, while China's yuan hit a new six-month high. Mostly though it was another quiet start to the week for currencies, with FX volatility near all-time lows and little in the way of key economic data.

Investors are focused on central bank meetings in Japan, which is on Tuesday, and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Moves were slight and volumes thin as Lunar New Year approaches in Asia and with U.S markets closed for Martin Luther King day on Monday.

Figures on Friday showed U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December, with retail sales also on the rise and a gauge of manufacturing activity rebounding to its highest in eight months. The strength in the United States comes as European economic data points in the opposite direction, though with possible signs of bottoming out both there and in China.

"Data released since the previous ECB meeting have been positive and consistent with the slightly more optimistic tone struck by (ECB President Christine) Lagarde in December regarding the economic outlook," RBC Capital Markets' currency strategist Adam Cole said. The euro has failed to benefit much from the more positive noises, however, with U.S. data coming in strong and the euro/dollar exchange rate firmly stuck within a tight trading range.

The dollar edged up marginally against a basket of currencies, with the index at 97.658. The euro was little changed at $1.1094. "I think the U.S. dollar will continue to outperform against the major currencies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at broker OANDA, adding he counted the chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut soon at zero. "I think the bar for a rate cut is quite high at the moment."

China's offshore yuan rose to as high as 6.8458, a new six-month high. China on Friday posted its slowest annual growth figure in almost 30 years, although December data showed revived business confidence and quickening factory output.

The yuan was last up only marginally at 6.8634 yuan. Sterling dropped again on Monday to $1.2971, down 0.3% on the day, after Britain's finance minister Sajid Javid's comments at the weekend that Britain would not commit to sticking to European Union rules in post-Brexit trade talks.

Sterling also weakened versus the euro to 85.46 pence, down 0.2% on the session. The pound is now at the mercy of employment data on Tuesday and business surveys at the end of the week. Money markets now price in a near 70% chance of a Bank of England rate cut later this month in the face of a struggling economy.

The Japanese yen was unchanged against the dollar at 110.15 yen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistan to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat to meet flour crises

Pakistan on Monday approved the import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to relieve a shortage of flour supplies that has created a crisis for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredien...

Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of D...

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison

Nearly 80 prisoners, many of them members of a Brazilian drug- and the arms-trafficking gang and described as highly dangerous, have escaped from a Paraguayan prison near the border, police said. The escapees, Brazilians, and Paraguayans ma...

Cricket-England win third test by innings and 53 runs

England won the third test on Monday, wrapping up South Africas tail on the morning of the last day at St Georges Park to go 2-1 up in the series after a dominant innings and 53-run victory. England needed four wickets to complete an emphat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020