Tarek El Nahas appointed as new head of Mashreq

Tarek spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt, and the Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the MENA region.

Tarek has a BA in economics and political science from the American University in Cairo and an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Mashreq (Mashreqbank.com), one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Tarek El Nahas as its new Head of International Banking Group.

Tarek spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt, and the Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the MENA region. He has held several senior roles in Egypt, Algeria, and the UAE and has extensive experience across a wide range of disciplines, including corporate finance, investment banking, derivatives, and structured products, commercial banking and corporate banking. Tarek's wholesale banking experience extended to working with large corporations, financial institutions, sovereigns, and the public sector. Tarek has a BA in economics and political science from the American University in Cairo and an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO, Mashreq Bank, said, "I am delighted to welcome Tarek to the Mashreq family. Our legacy has been built upon a commitment to developing our leadership capabilities and as we look to grow our international presence Tarek's experience will be invaluable.

"Tarek will take over from Jan-Willem Sudmann later this month. Jan played a pivotal role in the success of Mashreq's international banking story for the last 4 years. We wish Jan good luck and gratitude for his service to Mashreq."

Tarek El Nahas, added: "I am excited to be joining Mashreq. Mashreq is recognized for innovation and service excellence and with my regional experience, I look forward to collaborating closely with my new colleagues to enhance the banks' customer experience and creating further inroads to the international business group for Mashreq."

(With Inputs from APO)

